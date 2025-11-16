LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SS Rajamouli Gets Angry At The Varanasi Event, Says 'Is This How Hanuman Is Helping Me?'

SS Rajamouli spoke emotionally at the Varanasi event after technical glitches stopped the film’s glimpse from playing, saying he felt let down by Lord Hanuman. He shared exact quotes on stage, including remarks about his father’s faith and his wife’s devotion to Hanuman.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 16, 2025 14:17:57 IST

Team Varanasi faced multiple technical problems during the GlobeTrotter event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The team set up a huge screen to show a special glimpse from the film, but SS Rajamouli could not play it due to repeated glitches.

The director addressed the crowd and spoke with visible emotion. He also shared that he felt disappointed at one point. Rajamouli then spoke directly about Hanuman in his remarks and repeated the exact words he used on stage while explaining the situation to the audience.

Rajamouli Quotes His Emotional Words on Hanuman

Rajamouli apologised to the fans who travelled from different countries to watch the glimpse live. He said that his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, had earlier told the audience that Lord Hanuman would support the team.

Referring to that statement, Rajamouli said, “I don’t believe in God. My father mentioned that Hanuman will guide me. I got angry as soon as this happened. Is this how He’s helping me?” The director stopped briefly while speaking. He also said that his wife Rama is a strong devotee of Hanuman and speaks to Him like a friend.

Varanasi Glimpse:

Director Shares More Quotes and Plays the Glimpse Again

Rajamouli continued to explain his thoughts about the situation. He said, “My wife has a great devotion to Lord Hanuman. She talks to Him like He’s her friend. I even got angry with her for a while. Let’s see.” Later, he made another attempt to play the glimpse. Before starting it again, he said, “Of course, we want to see the trailer once again. I am also waiting for it. Father, if your Hanuman saved me once, let’s see if my wife’s Hanuman does it again.” The team finally managed to play the video successfully for the audience.

The Varanasi glimpse played smoothly after the final attempt and showed key elements of the upcoming film. The short video included hints of time travel through the tag #TimeTrotter displayed on the screen. It also briefly showed visuals connected to the Ramayana, including images of Hanuman and Ram. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The team confirmed that the movie will release during Sankranthi 2027. Viewers at the event responded with enthusiasm once the technical issues were resolved.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 2:17 PM IST
QUICK LINKS