SS Rajamouli's Netflix Documentary On 'RRR' Will Feature Insights From James Cameron & Joe Russo

A documentary on the life and works of film director SS Rajamouli famed for redefining Indian cinema with his grand storytelling and groundbreaking visual effects is set for release.

Rajamouli mastered multiple crafts in his filmy journey that spans an oeuvre including films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ for which he brought home an Oscar.

Streaming platform Netflix, treated fans on its Instagram post with this news and announced the release date of the documentary.”One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix!” they captioned the post.

The documentary will stream on Netflix on August 2. Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global luminaries like- James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan.

MUST READ: Justin Bieber Gets Slammed By Indian Fans For Not Posing For Paparazzi At Airport Like Rihanna: Such A Rude Personality

Netflix partnered with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios to make the documentary, which highlights Rajamouli’s influence on Indian and international cinema, with interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Talking about her experience working on the documentary film, producer and host Anupama Chopra shared, “S.S. Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema. His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards. We are thrilled to work with Netflix and Applause Entertainment to highlight his extraordinary career and his lasting influence on the world of film.”

Pointing out the significance of the documentary film, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, stated, “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and Film Companion Studios on this S.S. Rajamouli documentary. His uniquely inventive narrative style has revolutionized Indian filmmaking and we are excited to present his artistic development from his humble beginnings to ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’. This partnership demonstrates our dedication to creating authentic Indian stories for a global audience.”

Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response… Can’t appreciate all the girls enough for your energy,… pic.twitter.com/QbfLPmsJxC — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 22, 2024

“S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance have built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture.

‘Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli’ offers a unique glimpse into the master storyteller’s creative world and mind like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to be enthralled by his journey,” Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India added.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli was recently seen playing a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

ALSO READ: Anant Radhika’s Sangeet Ceremony: Ambani’s Groove To SRK’s ‘Deewangi Deewangi’, Video Goes VIRAL

Show Full Article