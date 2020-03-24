SS Rajamouli's most awaited film RRR's motion poster and Title Logo will be out tomorrow. The makers will also reveal the release date of the film. Stay tuned

The most awaited film of SS Rajamouli’s is now all set to impress the audience with its first motion picture and title logo. The film took more than one year to complete its cinematography and to take satisfactory visuals. The film featured Ram Charan, Jnr NTR, Ajay Devgn in the main roles. Also, Aliya Bhatt is also going to make her Tamil debut with a special role in the film.

The film is going to release in the multiple languages and posters of the film to be unveiled tomorrow. Along with a motion poster, the makers are also revealing the title logo and they are also going to reveal the release date of the film. The fans are super excited to see the first look of the film and their wait and excitement can be seen on the social media platform.

Due to novel coronavirus, people are locked down in their home and they are now allowed to go out for any kind of entertainment. People are forced keep them safe at their house so they need a lot of content to keep themselves entertained and steady. In the wake of self-quarantine, the makers of RRR have decided to entertain the audience with a glimpse of the film.

SS Rajamouli is one of the finest directors of the Tamil industry. He gave globally hit films like Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Readdy and others. Now he is coming back with one more venture RRR. Let’s see if he will win the hearts again.

