RRR is a grand periodic action-drama which will feature a heavy star cast from featuring N.T.R. Junior, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead roles. The movie will be shot in various parts of Maharashtra and Gujrat and the fans are eagerly waiting to see their stars in action!

One of the most awaited upcoming films, SS Rajamouli’s RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot at a grand set. The director’s next, RRR will be produced by DVV Danayya having an enormous budget of nearly 400Cr. The RRR team has already started their preparation with full swing. The actors will have an extensive Gujrat – Maharashtra schedule. Rajamouli will work on his 10-day schedule in Gujrat then fly down to Pune for another 20-day schedule.

SS Rajamouli recently revealed that RRR will be a PAN India project and will be shot at multiple locations. The director said, Unlike Bahubali, RRR is getting shot at various real locations and Rajamouli is building huge sets at real locations.

After Alia Bhatt expressed her desire to work with the prolific filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the director fulfilled the wish by roping her in for the much talked about upcoming film RRR. The actress recently shared that she feels grateful that the director has opted to work her in his next project RRR.

Already receiving a lots of abbreviations for our title #RRR in different languages. Keep them coming with #RRRTitle. pic.twitter.com/iqfcBoRpbR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 18, 2019

The acclaimed filmmaker is known to be a perfectionist with his works. The director has won the hearts of audiences with an extravaganza experience with the series. The movie became a mammoth with the Box-office breaking all records of collections.

Rajamouli is planning to wrap up the film by the end of the year. At the press meet, which was held a couple of days ago, the team announced that RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

