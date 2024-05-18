SS Rajamouli’s 'SSMB 29': Top Malayalam Star to Be Part of Mahesh Babu-led Film?

SS Rajamouli will soon be beginning work on ‘SSMB 29’, one of the biggest projects of his career. The film has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry as it marks his first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The flick is also said to have an Indiana Jones-style storyline, which has made the wait for it harder. Now, it appears a top Malayalam star is set to join its cast.

Prithviraj to be seen with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB 29’?

Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a globe-trotting adventure drama being referred to as ‘SSMB 29’. According to the latest reports, Prithviraj is set to join its cast. The buzz is that he will be seen in a key/strong role in the biggie. Initial talks are underway about the same but nothing is set in stone. If things work out, the film will mark the ‘Aurangzeb’ actor’s first collaboration with ‘Prince’

Prithvi has been going the extra mile in recent years to consolidate his standing as a pan-India star, He was seen alongside Prabhas in ‘Salaar’, which emerged as a massive hit. He also played the antagonist in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which bombed at the box office. Additionally, Prithviraj starred in ‘Aadujeevitam’, which received rave reviews. SS Rajamouli’s film has the potential to help him add a new dimension to his career.

All About ‘SSMB 29’

‘SSMB 29’ is touted to be an adventure-drama with action elements. The film will be directed by SS Rajamouli from a screenplay by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The Spyder actor will be seen in a new avatar/look in the film. He is expected to cut down on public appearances to keep his look under wraps. There’s no word on who’ll be playing the female lead in the film. However, a report had earlier suggested that Deepika Padukone was being considered for ‘SSMB 29’.

Show Full Article