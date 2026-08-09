SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Plot Revealed: Mahesh Babu Faces Deadly Asteroid Threat, Prithviraj Sukumaran Is The Tech Genius Villain

SS Rajamouli has kept the story of Varanasi largely under wraps, but the mystery surrounding the Mahesh Babu-led epic is finally beginning to crack. A newly surfaced synopsis reportedly sets up a race against time involving a catastrophic asteroid, an ancient cosmic artefact and a technologically advanced antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

If the details hold, Varanasi is shaping up as an ambitious mix of sci-fi, mythology, action and globe-trotting adventure, a combination that fits Rajamouli’s appetite for spectacle while taking his storytelling into unfamiliar territory.

What is Mahesh Babu’s role in Varanasi?

Set in 2027, the story reportedly revolves around Rudhra, played by Mahesh Babu. Described as a rugged archaeologist and explorer, Rudhra is pulled into a dangerous mission after an asteroid named Shambhavi threatens to collide with Varanasi.

The only possible answer lies in an ancient cosmic artefact. Rudhra is joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Mandakini, described as a fierce historian and skilled marksman. Their search takes them across continents as they race to uncover the secret that could prevent a future catastrophe.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a tech genius villain

Standing between Rudhra and Mandakini and their goal is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kumbha, described as a tech genius and the film’s formidable antagonist. The chase reportedly moves through Africa, Antarctica and Europe before eventually connecting back to Varanasi and its mythical past.

That global scale is not entirely new information. Rajamouli has previously revealed that the film travels across locations and time periods, including Antarctica, Africa and ancient Rome.

Varanasi is being built for the biggest screen

The film is also notable for its technical ambition. Rajamouli has confirmed that the major large-scale IMAX action sequences have been completed, while recent reports put the overall shoot at more than 80% complete.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with music by MM Keeravaani.