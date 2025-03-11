Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

The much-anticipated collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and visionary director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29, continues to be the talk of the town.

The much-anticipated collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and visionary director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29, continues to be the talk of the town. Since its announcement, speculation has been rife regarding its storyline, setting, and scale. This grand cinematic spectacle is reportedly rooted in Indian history, intertwining mythological elements with a deep connection to Kashi, the sacred city of Lord Shiva.

Mythology Meets History: The Essence of SSMB29

According to a media report, the film’s core conflict revolves around the history of Kashi (modern-day Varanasi), incorporating powerful mythological references to Lord Shiva. The narrative is expected to weave an unforgettable adventure set in the present day. To bring this vision to life, the filmmakers are constructing an elaborate replica of ancient Kashi on a specially designed set in Hyderabad.

Rajamouli’s Signature Touch

Renowned for his fascination with mythology, Rajamouli has consistently explored legendary themes in his films. SSMB29, reportedly titled Garuda, is expected to follow his distinctive hybrid approach—seamlessly merging real forest landscapes with intricately designed sets representing iconic Indian landmarks.

Reports suggest that the film draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana, particularly mirroring Lord Hanuman’s legendary quest for the Sanjeevani Booti, known for its healing properties. In a similar vein, Mahesh Babu’s character is rumored to embark on a high-stakes journey blending history, mythology, and adventure, further amplifying excitement among fans.

Filming Locations and Cast

The production team is currently shooting at the breathtaking Talamali Hilltop in Koraput, Odisha. Mahesh Babu leads the cast, with reports hinting at key roles for Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra. However, beyond Mahesh Babu’s confirmed involvement, the filmmakers have not yet officially announced the full cast and crew.

Tightened Security Amidst Leaks

With immense anticipation surrounding the project, leaked visuals from outdoor shoots have surfaced on social media, causing concerns for the team. In response, security has been significantly enhanced with a three-layer protective system, supported by local authorities. Priyanka Chopra is set to join the shoot on March 11, as pivotal sequences set in dense forest locations are currently being filmed.

A Potential Cinematic Masterpiece

Given SS Rajamouli’s expertise in crafting mythological epics, expectations for SSMB29 are sky-high. If the speculation holds true, this film could be one of the biggest and most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, promising a visually stunning and narratively rich experience for audiences worldwide.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 

