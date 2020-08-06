The call record of late Bollywood actor has been revealed. Sushant's call details show that not a single call or message was exchanged between the late actor and his girlfriend Rhea from June 8 to June 14.

From Nepotism to groups of the industry, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has opened a pandora box.

It’s been more than a month since Bollywood actor SSR died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. His death has sent shockwaves across the entire nation.

As per the reports, it was the time when Sushant was under extreme pressure after the death of his former manager Disha Salian. Disha reportedly jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Malad and died by suicide, six days before Sushant’s demise.

Between January 20 to 25 this year both Bollywood celebrities exchanged around 20 calls, the recently revealed report added. When these above-mentioned calls were exchanged, the late actor was with his sister in Panchkula Haryana.

Bihar police landed in Mumbai for the investigation after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and leveled some serious allegations.

The Centre has accepted the Bihar government‘s recommendation for the CBI probe. The Supreme Court has given 3 days to Mumbai police for handing over all the shreds of evidence of the SSR’s death case.

Bihar officers have returned to Patna who came to Mumbai for the investigation in the Sushant’s case, as per the reports.

