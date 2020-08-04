Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Siddharth Pithani has released some screenshots of messages that he received from Sushant’s brother-in-law, OP Singh. These messages were released sometime after Sushant’s family released the screenshots that they had sent to Mumbai Police. Sushant’s family had made it clear that they were not happy with his company and these screenshots released by Pithani indicate the same.

OP Singh, Sushant’s brother-in-law sent these messages to Siddarth as Sushant’s family was unable to contact Sushant in any way. Pithani was Sushant’s flatmate and used to live with him in his Bandra flat. He had forwarded these messages to Rajput and Mumbai Police had accessed these messages on Sushant’s mobile phone as well. The late actor’s family was unhappy with the company he was in and they could not contact him. Sushant’s brother-in-law had also filed a complaint that there might be a threat to Sushant’s life.

Messages sent to Siddarth Pithani by OP Singh:

Reached Chandigarh. Thanks for your fervent invitation to Mumbai. It connected me to scores of old friends.

Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly.

Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of the company you keep, unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good…

Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need, tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance – your girlfriend, her family or your manager -to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office.

The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore, have a government to run, a department to manage and a family to look after. Awfully “1 short on time and energy. — From Jijaji.

These messages were sent by Sushant’s brother-in-law in February 2020, the same time when a complaint with Mumbai Police was filed by him stating Sushant’s life might be in danger.

