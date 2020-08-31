In a latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, actors Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu, Hina Khan have voiced out against media trial and come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty.

Amid global appeals for #JusticeForSSR, a section of the film industry have now come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and are voicing out the need for #JusticeForRheaChakraborty. After Rhea’s tell-all interview, Actor Lakshmi Manchu shared an open letter on Twitter in which she urged everyone to exercise restrain in lynching of a person without knowing the facts.

Lakshmi Manchu wrote in her letter that she doesn’t know the truth and she hopes it will come out in the most honest way. Expressing her complete trust in the judiciary, she urged everyone to exercise restraint and said she can only imagine the pain her entire family must be going through. Lakshmi Manchu further appealed to her colleagues to stand up for Rhea and ask for her to be left alone until the entire truth is out.

In a parting note, the actor added that she is pained by who we have become. Questioning how are we being authentic if we don’t speak our heart out and lend our voice, Lakshmi expressed that she is standing up for a colleague.

I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity 🙏🏼 https://t.co/gmd6GVMNjc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2020

Also Read: After Sunny Leone, singer Neha Kakkar appears in WB college merit list

Also Read: Alia Bhatt turns muse for Shaheen Bhatt for a magazine cover, see photos

Taapsee Pannu reacted to Lakshmi Manchu’s post and said that she doesn’t know Sushant or Rhea on a personal level but it takes a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary and convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. She further appealed to everyone to trust the law of the land “for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity’.

On the other hand, Hina Khan reacted to the ongoing media trial in an interview with a news portal and said we must let CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. Otherwise, Rhea’s career would be damaged forever with accusations and she might not be able to face anyone.

Rhea Chakraborty is the key accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The CBI, ED and NCB are currently interrogating her in connection with not just the death case, but also money laundering and drug peddling angle. On the work front, Rhea will be seen in the upcoming film Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read: ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ trailer: Akshay Kumar shares his action-packed side, talks about unique ‘elephant poop’ tea