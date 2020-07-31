The Enforcement DIrectorate, has registered an ECIR in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This comes after a First Information Report was filed by the actor's father against actress Rhea Chakraborty, in Bihar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

ED registered the report after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar. On Tuesday, a team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister in connection with the case.

Maharashtra’s MoS Home Satej Patil has said that the Mumbai Police is investigating in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and there is no need to handover the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. “Bihar Police might have come here because a separate complaint was filed there, but the Mumbai Police’s investigation is in the right direction and it will investigate the case properly,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty had moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to transfer the investigation of the case to Mumbai instead of Patna, where Sushant’s father registered an FIR.

Following the petition, the Bihar government filed a caveat before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea’s plea seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

