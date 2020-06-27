Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020. He will be last seen in the film Dil Bechara, which is slated for a digital release on July 24.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left a void in the hearts of not just scores of fans but also the Indian Film Industry. A bright young talented actor left too soon, they say. As the chatter around nepotism and camps rock Bollywood, his family has penned an emotional goodbye note, for whom Sushant was simply Gulshan.

In honour of his memory and legacy, some of the announcements made by the family include:

-Setting up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF), which will help budding young talents in areas of cinema, science and sports.

-The actor’s childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, which will put his personal belongings, including books, telescope and flight simulators for his fans and admirers.

-Last but not the least, his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will be maintained as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

On losing their ‘Gulshan’, the family wrote that they cannot bring themselves to terms with the fact that they wouldn’t be able to hear his laughs again, see his sparkling eyes or hear his endless rants about science. The statement added that his loss has created a permanent void in the family that will never be filled.

Earlier this week, it was announced Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will premiere online on July 24 on Disney + Hotstar. His fans across the world will be able to watch his film for free, at any time and place they want and as many times they want.

