Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Zayn Malik is set to embark on his highly anticipated first solo tour, titled 'Stairway to the Sky.' The former One Direction star made the exciting announcement during a surprise appearance on 'The Tonight Show'

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Zayn Malik is set to embark on his highly anticipated first solo tour, titled ‘Stairway to the Sky.’

The former One Direction star made the exciting announcement during a surprise appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on September 18, as per People magazine.

In a playful reveal, Malik, 31, emerged from behind the curtain wearing a black leather jacket, coffee mug in hand and took over Fallon’s laptop to perform his new single, ‘Stardust,’ from his latest album, ‘Room Under the Stairs’, released on May 17.

He then dropped a note on Fallon’s desk, which the host read aloud to the audience.

MUST READ | Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

“Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate,” Malik’s note began.
“I’m going on my first-ever tour this autumn. So maybe when you’re done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway to the Sky tour across the US and UK,” the note read as per People magazine.

The intimate 11-city tour kicks off on October 23 in San Francisco, CA, and includes stops in major cities such as Las Vegas, Washington, DC, and New York City, before heading to the UK for additional

The North American leg will conclude on November 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

After a short break, Malik will perform in Edinburgh, UK, on November 20, with subsequent stops in Leeds, Manchester, London, Wolverhampton, and Newcastle, wrapping up the tour on December 3.

Presale tickets for the “Stairway to the Sky” tour will be available starting September 19, with general sales opening on September 21 at 11 am local time through his official website, inzayn.com.
Tour Dates:
– October 23, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
– October 25, 2024 – Las Vegas, CA – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
– October 27, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
– October 30, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
– November 2, 2024 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
– November 20, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy
– November 23, 2024 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
– November 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
– November 26, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
– November 29, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – Wolverhampton The Halls
– December 3, 2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

Earlier this year, Malik held his first solo headlining gig at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, a milestone since his departure from One Direction.

The performance featured tracks from ‘Room Under the Stairs’, and Malik described the night as “unforgettable,” as per People magazine.
In heartfelt moments during the concert, he expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and said, “I missed this.”

ALSO READ | Lukas Haas Joins Cast Of Amazon’s ‘Spider-Man Noir’ series

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

One Direction Stairway To The Sky Zayn Malik

Also Read

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First...

Bike Accident in Gurugram Claims Life of 23-Year-Old Rider

Bike Accident in Gurugram Claims Life of 23-Year-Old Rider

Biden to Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House; Focus on War Strategy and Support

Biden to Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House; Focus on War Strategy and...

“Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated Imputations:” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Criticizes US Court Summons to Top Officials Over Alleged Plot Involving Khalistani Leader

“Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated Imputations:” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Criticizes US Court Summons to Top Officials Over...

Jasprit Bumrah Is One Of The Best Bowlers, Says Sarfaraz Khan

Jasprit Bumrah Is One Of The Best Bowlers, Says Sarfaraz Khan

Entertainment

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ To Release In Kerala

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ To Release In Kerala

Anil Kapoor On ‘The Night Manager’ Securing 2024 International Emmy Nomination: I Am Ecstatic

Anil Kapoor On ‘The Night Manager’ Securing 2024 International Emmy Nomination: I Am Ecstatic

Lukas Haas Joins Cast Of Amazon’s ‘Spider-Man Noir’ Series

Lukas Haas Joins Cast Of Amazon’s ‘Spider-Man Noir’ Series

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox