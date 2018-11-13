Stan Lee's daughter JC Lee said that his father, Stan, loved what he did for a living. She added that Stan Lee was loved by his fans, friends and will remain irreplaceable. Stan Lee began his career in 1939 and later joined the Marvel comics in 1961. He is still considered as one of the main force behind the rise of Marvel.

The real-life superhero of Marvel comics, Stan Lee, passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. Stan Lee was the creator of X-Men, Spider-Man, the Avengers, Black Panther and several other superhero movies. Reports suggest that Stan Lee felt uneasy following which an ambulance was called at his Hollywood Hills home. He later died at a hospital. The reason behind his death remains unknown. Stan Lee who can be spotted in almost every Marvel movie was the co-creator of iconic comic characters like Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Daredevil and many others.

Talking to media, Stan Lee’s daughter JC Lee said that his father, Stan, loved what he did for a living. She added that Stan Lee was loved by his fans, friends and will remain irreplaceable. Stan Lee began his career in 1939 and later joined the Marvel comics in 1961. He is still considered as one of the main force behind the rise of Marvel. As people loved the comic characters, the comics were later turned into superhero movies which were reportedly made after Disney acquired Marvel in a 4-billion-dollar deal in 2009.

Stanley Martin Lieber was born on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 1922. Stan Lee’s childhood was marked by the Great Depression. In his autobiography, Excelsior!, Stan Lee shared how the struggle by his father of finding a steady job had affected him. At the age of 17, Stan Lee joined a publishing company that was owned by his relative. It was during his job that he started writing superhero scripts. Just 2 years later, at the age of 19, Stan Lee was made the editor-in-chief of the company where he had started working.

