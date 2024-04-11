Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Ventures into Acting with 'First Copy' Web Series

Renowned comedian Munawar Faruqui, winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, is poised to mark his acting debut in the upcoming web series ‘First Copy’. Revealing a sneak peek of the series on social media, Faruqui shared the teaser, captivating fans with a nostalgic journey back to the DVD era of 1999.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Faruqui stated, “My fans have been a pillar of support throughout my journey, and I wanted to surprise them with something special this year. ‘First Copy’ will showcase a different facet of my talent, and I’m eagerly awaiting the audience’s feedback.”

Penned and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, ‘First Copy’ is a production by Kurji Productions and co-produced by Salt Media, promising a unique narrative experience for viewers. Faruqui’s foray into acting comes hot on the heels of his triumph in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, where he emerged victorious over actor Abhishek Kumar in a thrilling finale.

Reflecting on his ‘Bigg Boss’ win, Faruqui expressed confidence in his victory, attributing his success to the unwavering support of his fans. Following his win, he took to social media, expressing gratitude to his fans and mentor Salman Khan for their invaluable support.

Despite facing challenges during the show, including personal allegations from fellow contestant Ayesha Khan, Faruqui’s resilience and fan base propelled him to the winner’s circle. ‘First Copy’ marks an exciting new chapter in his career, showcasing his versatility beyond stand-up comedy.