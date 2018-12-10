Stand up comedy 2018: Nishant Tanvar's new comedy video is out on YouTube and you can't afford to miss it. Joke Singh, as he is affectionately known as punches up about arranging things in a marriage as around 2 lakh marriages happen in one week in Delhi. Th comedian started his career doing corporate shows and then he managed to create stand up specials like Comedy in Diversity, Two and a Laugh Men, Third World comedy and his own stand up special know as Dilli se Hoon B*#$@%&*D.

Stand-up Comedy 2018: Nishant Tanvar is a popular comedian nowadays. He is setting the trend for new comedy shows and people are following his gigs at the consistent rate. He affectionately calls himself Joke Singh on Instagram and his comedy is very relatable for the layman audience. He is been performing in India for the past 2 years now. His famous comedy was Dilli se Hoon B*#$@#$D which he performed in Noida and Delhi. Nishant Tanvar has a special on amazon prime which got positive reviews by the public. He has about 29K followers on Instagram and he is running towards reaching 1 million within 6 months. Nishant Tanvar’s latest comedy show was Dilli ki Shaadi which is trending on youtube with 625K views. The comedian began his career performing in Gurugram in 2009. His new video on youtube is been appreciated a lot as he speaks about the problems in arranging things in a marriage. Joke Singh was a part of comedy improv shows conducted by Comedy Central on television.

He worked as an editor in NDTV, after which he tried doing open mic stand up comedy. He did a lot of corporate comedy shows and conceptualized various comedy specials including amazon prime, Two and a Laugh Men, Third World Comedy, Comedy in Diversity. These days his shows are completely sold out. He has performed in packed auditoriums in Mumbai and Delhi. Nishant Tanvar’s performance was a packed show when he performed in Gururgram on Raahgiri Day. He is married to Rukshi Sarin in 2011.

Check out his new comedy video here:

