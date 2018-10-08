Erica Fernandes, who is garnering praises for her recreation of the iconic role Prerna in the reboot of love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, impressed her fans with her uber-glam look. The diva graced the red carpet of Star Parivaar Awards 2018 wearing an ivory silver gown lehenga with sleeve detailing, which undoubtedly stole the show. Erica chose to give her attire desi touch and the idea rocked her appearance.

Seizing million of hearts with her mesmerizing smile, Erica Fernandes is now creating buzz with her stunning glam look at the Star Parivaar award ceremony. The girl, who has been making headlines for recreating the iconic role of Prerna in the reboot of love saga Kasautii Zindagi Ki, enjoys a massive fanbase on social media as well. Erica Fernandes took to her official Instagram account to share glimpses of her look from the big night of Star Parivar Awards. The gorgeous diva is looking stunning as ever in the glamorous attire. Erica raised the temperature with her ivory silver gown lehenga with a cropped blouse. She accessorised it with silver earrings and left her hair half tied.

Popular for creating beauty videos on Youtube, Erica Fernandes kept her makeup subtle yet glamorous which complemented her attire very well. The glam girl chose to give her appearance a desi touch and donned a lehenga, which indeed stole the show. One of the most well-dressed celebrities, Erica is being lauded a lot for this choice of her.

Here’s the beauty in a royal lehenga:

Being an avid social media user, she uploads her stunning photos every now and then to keep her fans updated about her day-to-day life. Erica’s Instagram reflects that she is a big fitness freak and even on the big night, her washboard abs left her fans breathless. Before this, the actor garnered a lot of praises for her acting in the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she essayed the role of a doctor. Be it fashion, beauty or acting, Erica aka Prerna very well knows how to leave an impression. She was even one of the top 10 contestants in the Femina Miss India 2012.

Other than Ms Fernandes, many of the other telly beauties graced the event too.

Take a look at some of them:

