The Star Parivaar Award ceremony which was held yesterday on October 6, 2018, witnessed some ultra-glamorous beauties in their hottest avatars. Topping the list was Karishma Tanna who graced the red carpet in a stunning golden bodycon gown. Check out the photos inside.

The Star Parivaar Award ceremony, which was held yesterday on October 6, 2018, welcomed all the telly stars to the grand red-carpet. The gorgeous divas turned up with the best of their glam looks and swayed their fans. Karishma Tanna also joined the league and became the talk of the town for her uber-hot avatar. The actor donned a bodycon golden gown, flaunting her curves beautifully. Karishma accessorised her look with drop earrings and left her hair naturally open. She added extra charm to her look with the intense eye makeup, while the blushy cheek stole a million hearts.

The actor who is currently playing the lead role in the daily soap opera Qayamat Ki Raat is blessed with a flawless face and sexy body. Karishma never fails to astonish her fans with the captivating looks of her. This time too, Karishma is one of those actors who was lauded the most for their red-carpet look.

Take a look at the ultra-glam look by this beauty:

Other than Karishma many other telly beauties also graced the event.

Check out these photos from the event:

Undoubtedly, Karishma Tanna is one of the hottest divas of the small screen and she can effortlessly pull off all kinds of attires, be it desi or videsi, she rocks it all. Here’s the proof:

Prior to her current project, she was seen Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani. Karishma was also appreciated for her supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which was a blockbuster at the box-office.

