Rajan Shahi produced drama Anupama centered around the life of mother played by Rupali Ganguly is ready to being shooting with Havan done by the entire cast and crew on the set in film city on the first day, the serial will air on Star Plus

Anupama will see Rupali Ganguli returning back to the small screen after 7 long years and would focus primarily on her character and her day to today life made evident by the initial promos of the show.

Rupali Ganguli is excited to back as she posted a promo of the show on Instagram and expressed her excitement to be back on television saying she is rediscovering the joy of acting and working alongside her first director Rajan Shahi and being back with Star Plus where she started her career, she also wrote that she felt like a newcomer coming back to acting after 7 long years.

The actor also revealed that the show revolves around the story of Anupama who is an everywoman and is relatable to every woman and mother.

Anupama will focus on the life of Anupama who is a mother and is often overlooked by her family, the show will uncover the mundane and depressing side of being a mother and a housewife which has always been glorified by the Indian television serials, giving the audience a fresh take on the daily life of a woman.

The first promo of the show highlights the same, as well with the voice-over, narrating who knows what’s inside the heart of the one who cares about everyone’s happiness, the promo also shows Anupama being naively insulted by her husband played by Sudhanshu Pandy who criticizes her for letting herself go and look old beyond her age.

