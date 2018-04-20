Speculations have been rife that the show will end soon for some time now but now we have a date. While we have managed to sustain the ratings for long, it’s time to end it on a high rather than dragging the narrative. We plan to wrap up the shoot by the end of this month. While there is no clarity on the last telecast, we’re told May 18 could be it, said a source close to leading daily. The show which has a huge fan following will coincidently go off air on the birthday of the leading actor Zain Imam.

One of the most loved daily soap of Star Plus, Naamkaran to telecast its last episode on May 18 that coincidently happens to be the birth date of leading actor Zain Imam. Ever since the show was launched in 2016, it had a huge fan following due to the leading actors and the storyline. After the leap was introduced in 2017, the TRP improved and attracted a huge audience. The chemistry between Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore was always in buzz. Based on the 1998 film Zakhm, Naamkaran was a fictionalized account of Mahesh Bhatt’s childhood.

The leading actor of the show Zain, who has earned a huge audience, was quoted saying, “I’m not sure about the exact reason but we, too, have been hearing that a lot of shows will be axed. The channel is planning to revamp. Since we’re not leading the slot, they’ve decided to take the show off air. However, I’m happy that the audience liked the show and the feedback, especially for my character, has been encouraging. Besides, I also feel that it’s better to end a show when it’s still doing well. I want to thank my fans for their immense support and love.”

