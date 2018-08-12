Bhojpuri beauty Antara Biswas in an interview was noted saying that she always wanted to do a negative character and got a chance on Star Plus show Nazar. Known for her bold moves, the actress wanted to explore in this genre. The Indian supernatural thriller directed by Aatif Khan, went on air from July 30, this year.

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently busy entertaining her huge fan following as a sexy daayan in Star Plus show Nazar. Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant in an interview was noted saying that she was eagerly waiting to play a negative role on small screen. When asked about what made her do a negative character on Star Plus show, the Jhuma Boudi actress said that the show Nazar has a unique concept. As an actor, she would love to be part of such a project. She further added by saying that she always wanted to explore in this genre as an actor.

Hindi television drama talks about supernatural beings and how their energies affect us in daily lives. Talking about the character in the show, Biswas has never played a supernatural character before. She plays a character of a Daayan that she has never essayed before. Nazar gave her a platform to play a negative character on television.

ALSO READ: Watch Bigg Boss fame Monalisa’s grooving song Meri Ye Jawani

Known for her hot and sexy moves in movies and television drama, Antara Biswas never disappoints her fans. The Bhojpuri sensation often posts her sensual photos on her official social media platforms. Take a look at the beautiful photos of Mona Lisa from her official Instagram account.

🙋‍♀️…. #fridaymood #onset #photooftheday A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 13, 2018 at 6:54am PDT

One of the most sought after actress in the Bhojpuri film industry, Biswas recently turned the table upside down in Meri Ye Jawani which was sung by Khusboo Jain from the film Gharwali Baharwali. Gharwali Baharwali, a comedy drama starring Antara Biswas, Rani Chatterjee and Nimit Tiwari. Ajay Shrivastav directorial Gharwali Baharwali was released on November 25, 2016.

ALSO READ: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s bold avatar is driving Internet crazy!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More