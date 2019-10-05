Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan starrer upcoming TV serial Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka was launched today at the Pataudi Palace. The show will go on air on Star Plus from October 14, 2019. It is for the first time that any show has been launched at the prestigious royal fortress. Take a look.

The upcoming Star Plus show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka was launched at the prestigious Pataudi Palace today. This is the first time that a TV serial has been launched at the royal fortress. The new show is based on a magic love story and it features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the main lead. The show is being produced by 4 Lions film and will be premiered on Star Plus on October 14, 2019. Earlier, makers of the show decided to name it Rajmahal but later changed the name to Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Creators of the show have already released the teaser and it is garnering a positive response from the audience. The romantic drama revolves around Aman Junaid Khan who is a charming nawab but is shadowed by the negative spirit. Talking about the female lead, Roshni who is a tawaif daughter will try to protect Aman with her positive aura. It will be interesting to see their love story and also how she manages to save him from the evil Jinn.

Showing the lead actor playing the character of the nawab, makers of the show had the best option to launch the show at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace to the give the feeling of authenticity. The Pataudi Palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi and belongs to Pataudi family, its located in Gurgaon and currently owned by Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

It should be noted that Pataudi Palace is known for its rich heritage and is one of the most regal locations in India. The upcoming show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka will be aired on Star Plus in the month of October. Fans are already excited to watch a different genre love story and it will the show able to beat other popular shows on Star Plus. For more information regarding the show stay tuned to NewsX.

