Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram photos: Jacqueline Fernandez has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her sartorial and unique fashion styling. This time too, at the Star Screen Awards, she looks no less than a drop-dead gorgeous. Donning a thigh-high slit baby pink off-shoulder outfit, she has left all her fans awestruck at the event while walking on the red carpet. With dewy make-up, minimal accessories of a diamond anklet and strappy stilletoes, she gets bonus points for walking in style. She preferred to keep her hair sleek and straight open.

Star Screen Awards night is a star-studded affair. From Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Ayushmann Khurana and Vicky Kaushal, Badhaai Ho stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, celebrities made sure to grace the night with their style. Daisy Shah too equally looks beautiful in a two-sided slit cut gown. She kept her hair tied in a high bun.

Coming back to Jacqueline Fernandez, check out her more photographs.

Jacqueline Fernandez also attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding at Antlia, Mumbai. She donned a beige coloured shimmery outfit and looked radiant.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has been featured in several movies such as Race 3, Roy, Judwaa 2, Kick, Murder 2, A Flying Jatt and many others.

