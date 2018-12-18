Gold actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and happening divas of the television industry, who leaves no chance to sway her fans away with her gorgeous looks. Much famous for her sexy styling and curvaceous beautiful body, Mouni Roy is slowly paving her way into the big screens too. She debuted in the Indian film industry this year with Akshay Kumar starrer movie Gold, where she left fans spellbound with her outstanding performance.

Gold actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and happening divas of the television industry, who leaves no chance to sway her fans away with her gorgeous looks. Much famous for her sexy styling and curvaceous beautiful body, Mouni Roy is slowly paving her way into the big screens too. She debuted in the Indian film industry this year with Akshay Kumar starrer movie Gold, where she left fans spellbound with her outstanding performance. Basking appreciation for the same, the hottie even bagged the award for best Bollywood debut in Star Screen Awards 2018.

The grand award ceremony happened recently where Bollywood celebrities gathered under one roof to celebrate. The star-studded function witnessed some extraordinary dance performances by Bollywood actors. Shraddha Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, everyone came forward to join in the celebration. One of the most sizzling dance performances was owned by Mouni Roy. The lady shared a glimpse from her performance on her official social media account and she looks absolutely stunning in it. Take a look at the photos!

Looking like a dancing doll, Mouni Roy is flaunting her curves like a pro. In some of the photos, she can be seen donning a western wear and in other photos, she is wearing a sexy lehenga choli. Well, no matter what she wears, we know that Mouni would have rocked the stage. Meanwhile, enjoy the mesmerizing clicks from her stunning Instagram timeline!

