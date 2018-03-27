Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and the chairman of Reliance Industries. The to-be daughter-in-law of the Ambani's, Shloka Mehta is the daughter of billionaire diamond trader Russell Mehta. On March 24, the couple got engaged in Goa. The star-studded event which took place on Monday saw many prominent personalities.

A grand party was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani for their son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Monday. The couple got engaged on March 24 in Goa and a celebration was held on March 26 where various prominent personalities came to bless the new couple. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Kiran Rao, Harbhajan Singh, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, The stars were snapped posing outside the venue.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and the chairman of Reliance Industries. The to-be daughter-in-law of Ambani’s, Shloka Mehta is the daughter of billionaire diamond trader Russell Mehta. The Ambani’s along with Shloka were also seen visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday evening. The official statement from Ambani’s or Mehta’s regarding the engagement or wedding is yet to come but you can take a look at the pictures from last night’s event held in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor denies being approached for Bharat and Shotgun Shaadi

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan, 26 March 2018, full episode written update: Arohi meets Durga Yadav

On March 24, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani proposed to the youngest daughter of billionaire diamond trader Russell Mehta, Shloka Mehta. In the presence of Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben the engagement of two billionaire kids took place in the Goa. As per the sources, the two will get hitched by the end of this year. While there was a huge buzz in the industry about the authentication of the news, the rumors were put to rest when their picture went viral.

ALSO READ: Nanu Ki Jaanu trailer: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa’s supernatural love story offers interesting dark comedy

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App