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Home > Entertainment News > Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 officially premiered on Paramount+ on July 23, 2026. Captain Christopher Pike and the USS Enterprise crew return for a 10-episode galactic journey before the series concludes with its fifth and final season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, Image Credits- X
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 18:58 IST

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Finally, sci-fi enthusiasts will have the chance to reunite with the crew of the USS Enterprise by boarding the ship once again. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returned with its fourth season on July 23, 2026, and fans were treated to yet another 10 episodes filled with deep space missions and moral quandaries.

Being one of the most acclaimed TV series belonging to the Star Trek franchise in the modern era, Season 4 paves the way for the penultimate season of the enterprise crew.

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Where Can You Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently available only on Paramount+. It is being streamed in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and other international countries where Paramount+ is functional.

The new episodes of the series can be watched by subscribers who have Paramount+ on the Prime Video Channel as well.

What Is The Episode Release Schedule For Season 4?

Following its July 23 premiere, Season 4 adopts a weekly release model, dropping new episodes every Thursday through late September.

Episode

Platform Air Date

Episode 1 (Premiere)

July 23, 2026

Episode 2

July 30, 2026

Episode 3

August 6, 2026

Episode 4

August 13, 2026

Episode 5

August 20, 2026

Episode 6

August 27, 2026

Episode 7

September 3, 2026

Episode 8

September 10, 2026

Episode 9

September 17, 2026

Episode 10 (Season Finale)

September 24, 2026

Who Is In The Cast For Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4?

The core ensemble returns to command the Starfleet flagship, alongside expanding roles for classic franchise characters:

  • Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

  • Ethan Peck as Officer Spock

  • Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One

  • Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

  • Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh

  • Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

  • Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

  • Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga

  • Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

  • Martin Quinn as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott

  • Carol Kane as Commander Pelia

What Is The Plot Of Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Strange New Worlds takes place approximately ten years before Captain James T. Kirk commands the USS Enterprise in the original series, Star Trek, and is still following the episodic format of the “planet-of-the-week.” Season 4 of the show focuses on Captain Pike and his crew as they explore unfamiliar areas of the galaxy and face alien threats and personal obstacles. Season 4 continues with the character storylines, which include the balance between Vulcan and human in Spock, La’an’s fight against her legacy, Chapel’s ambition in science, and Scotty’s place within the engineering crew.

ALSO READ: Did Jannat Zubair Take A Dig At Bollywood Over The NEET Protest? Here’s What She Said

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

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