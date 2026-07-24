Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Finally, sci-fi enthusiasts will have the chance to reunite with the crew of the USS Enterprise by boarding the ship once again. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returned with its fourth season on July 23, 2026, and fans were treated to yet another 10 episodes filled with deep space missions and moral quandaries.

Being one of the most acclaimed TV series belonging to the Star Trek franchise in the modern era, Season 4 paves the way for the penultimate season of the enterprise crew.

Where Can You Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently available only on Paramount+. It is being streamed in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and other international countries where Paramount+ is functional.

The new episodes of the series can be watched by subscribers who have Paramount+ on the Prime Video Channel as well.

What Is The Episode Release Schedule For Season 4?

Following its July 23 premiere, Season 4 adopts a weekly release model, dropping new episodes every Thursday through late September.

Episode Platform Air Date Episode 1 (Premiere) July 23, 2026 Episode 2 July 30, 2026 Episode 3 August 6, 2026 Episode 4 August 13, 2026 Episode 5 August 20, 2026 Episode 6 August 27, 2026 Episode 7 September 3, 2026 Episode 8 September 10, 2026 Episode 9 September 17, 2026 Episode 10 (Season Finale) September 24, 2026

Who Is In The Cast For Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4?

The core ensemble returns to command the Starfleet flagship, alongside expanding roles for classic franchise characters:

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Ethan Peck as Officer Spock

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

Martin Quinn as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott

Carol Kane as Commander Pelia

What Is The Plot Of Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Strange New Worlds takes place approximately ten years before Captain James T. Kirk commands the USS Enterprise in the original series, Star Trek, and is still following the episodic format of the “planet-of-the-week.” Season 4 of the show focuses on Captain Pike and his crew as they explore unfamiliar areas of the galaxy and face alien threats and personal obstacles. Season 4 continues with the character storylines, which include the balance between Vulcan and human in Spock, La’an’s fight against her legacy, Chapel’s ambition in science, and Scotty’s place within the engineering crew.

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