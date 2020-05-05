To spread the awareness related to COVID-19, Dharavi’s gully boy rappers developed a music video featuring–Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Atul Kulkarni, Dia Mirza, and Rana Daggubati. The video was rapped in three languages–Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil.

Rapper Joel D’Souza helmed the video, MC Altaf performed in it, while, Tony Psyko and Bonz N Ribz of 7Bantaiz were also part of the video. The video is intriguing, creative yet informative as actors can also be seen singing one-liners in it.

Actor Suniel Shetty said, its an honour to be part of such initiative. Proud to see that people across the nation coming forward to spread a message of humanity and unity. The video has truly touched his heart and hoping that the video will touch others emotions too.

Watch the video here:

Dia Mirza said: The effort is encouraging in creating awareness among the people, feels grateful to work with such an amazing artists. Hoping the video will motivate people to stay home and safe.

Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity 💚🙏🏻

Please let’s continue supporting the war against #COVIDー19

Tap on the video to watch & donate NOW – https://t.co/BJzPjphhFN 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @GiveIndia#IforIndia #SocialForGood — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 5, 2020

Rapper Divine, is also part of the video and appealed to people to help needy especially senior citizens and kindly co-operate with medical staff and police. Divine said: Hip-hop community of India is extending a small gesture of saluting COVID warriors with an aim to spread awareness amongst people living in densely populated areas like Dharavi, Mumbai.

The rap anthem has been promoted by the ATE Chandra Foundation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under the #StayHomeStaySafe campaign. Talking about the current scenario in India, the numbers are multiplying every hour which has now reached 46,433 with the death toll of 1,568, according to the Health Ministry of India.

Here’s the image of total cases in India:

