Monday, June 2, 2025
'Stealing Pulp Fiction' Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino Twist

Get ready for a quirky crime caper with a Hollywood twist — the official U.S. trailer for Stealing Pulp Fiction has just been released, and the film is gearing up to hit theaters and digital platforms in the United States on June 27.

Get ready for a quirky crime caper with a Hollywood twist — the official U.S. trailer for Stealing Pulp Fiction has just been released, and the film is gearing up to hit theaters and digital platforms in the United States on June 27.

The comedy, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the Glasgow Film Festival in the UK, centers on a group of offbeat dreamers who team up with their equally eccentric therapist to pull off a wildly ambitious heist: stealing Quentin Tarantino’s personal 35mm print of his 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction — right from his own movie theater.

What starts out as a bold but simple plan quickly unravels into a madcap adventure filled with mishaps, betrayals, and a whole lot of unexpected turns.

A Cast Full of Comedic Firepower

The film boasts a fun, eclectic cast led by Jon Rudnitsky (Catch-22), Karan Soni (Deadpool), Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), model and actress Taylor Hill, and Oliver Cooper (Project X). Behind the camera is writer-director Danny Turkiewicz, who blends sharp comedy with crime-genre nostalgia to create what looks to be a wild ride for indie film lovers.

Tarantino, Heists, and Nostalgia Collide

While Tarantino himself isn’t in the film, his influence is everywhere — from the retro vibe to the plot itself, which pays homage to his love of film, celluloid, and classic heist narratives. For fans of dark comedy, movie references, and chaotic misfits who can’t quite get their act together, Stealing Pulp Fiction promises an entertaining mix of laughs and tension.

Tribeca Films will distribute the movie across select U.S. theaters and on digital platforms starting June 27. With its offbeat premise and a cast packed with comedic talent, Stealing Pulp Fiction could become a cult hit of its own.

