“It is a privilege to tell this epic story – one that is full of drama and conflict within this huge, historical spectacle where two distant civilizations clash at the height of their reign,” said Bardem. “The best and worst of human nature came to life in all its light and darkness. As an actor, there is no better challenge than to serve such a unique project that I have been passionate about for years, and I am thrilled to be working with this dream team of Steven Spielberg, Steven Zaillian, and Amazon.” Trumbo wrote the screenplay for a film about the meeting of Cortes and the Aztecs, originally titled “Montezuma”, in the 1960s. But the feature was never made.