‘Stop Israel’: Julian Assange Wears A T-shirt Bearing Names Of Children Killed In Gaza- See Video Here!

Assange was released in June 2024 after a plea deal with the US government related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified military and diplomatic information. Before his release, he had spent five years in a British prison and seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has made a public appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant return following his release from prison last year.

His wife, Stella Assange, confirmed to a news agency that he has “recovered physically and mentally” since settling in Australia.

Julian Assange Promotes New Documentary at Cannes

Assange attended the festival to promote The Six Billion Dollar Man, a documentary directed by American filmmaker Eugene Jarecki. He was seen at a photo session wearing a T-shirt bearing the names of children killed in Gaza. Despite the public appearance, the 53-year-old has not addressed the media, with Stella stating, “He’ll speak when he’s ready.”

In a powerful humanitarian gesture, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared at the Cannes International Film Festival wearing a shirt bearing the names of 5000 Palestinian children who lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Huge respect 👏🏻🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/D7gZVR8Rf8 — Huma Zahra (@misshumazahra) May 21, 2025

Stella Assange shared a glimpse into their new life in Australia. “We live with incredible nature at our doorstep. Julian’s very outdoorsy. He always has been,” she said, indicating that the former hacker has regained his health and peace of mind after years of confinement.

Julian Assange’s Release Came After US Plea Deal

Director Eugene Jarecki’s The Six Billion Dollar Man aims to reshape the public narrative around Assange. “I think Julian Assange put himself in harm’s way for the principle of informing the public,” said Jarecki, calling him a figure of “heroic qualities.”

The documentary features exclusive personal videos supplied by Stella Assange. It also includes interviews with individuals who spied on Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy, including a security agent who allegedly installed surveillance devices accessed by US intelligence.

The film includes appearances by several high-profile figures, including actress Pamela Anderson, whistleblower Edward Snowden, and human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson. All have expressed strong support for Assange and his cause.

Jarecki Robinson Defends Assange Against Criticism

Jarecki addressed longstanding criticisms that Assange endangered lives by publishing unredacted US files. He also refuted allegations of WikiLeaks’ ties to Russian intelligence, especially during the 2016 US elections. “We’ve never found any evidence of any linkages between WikiLeaks and Russia,” he stated.

Rafael Correa, Ecuador’s former president who granted Assange asylum in 2012, is scheduled to attend the red carpet premiere of The Six Billion Dollar Man. Correa’s government had allowed Assange to live in their London embassy for seven years.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has been marked by political themes, with filmmakers and stars protesting what they termed a “genocide” in Gaza. A letter condemning Israeli actions and the death of photojournalist Fatima Hassouna was signed by hundreds in the industry.