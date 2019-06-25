The Stranger Things cast at a promotional event for the show's third season have revealed that the new season has a lot to offer and the show has evolved along with the characters. Read the article to know more.

With the new third season of Stranger Things on the horizon, scheduled to be released on July 4, fans are ecstatic for the show to resume after a long 2 year hiatus. The sci-fi horror drama has managed to amass a huge fan following over a very short period ever since the release of the first season in 2016.

At a recent promotional event for the new season, the cast revealed a few details without letting any spoilers slip. Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the role of Dustin Henderson in the series claimed that the new season has much to offer audiences. He stated that the beloved show provided older fans with a breeze of nostalgia while allowed younger fans to connect by watching other kids that they could relate to in the show. He finally stated that the new season is written really well.

Although other cast members like 14-year-old Noah Schapp, 17-year-old Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin were present at the event, the spotlight was stolen by Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown when she made her appearance through a video message. Brown plays the role of Eleven in the series who has special psychokinetic powers.

The third season will be helmed by returning directors, the Duffer Brothers. Sadie Sink revealed that the characters and their relationships have evolved greatly through the course of the series alongside the cast who have also grown older. She further said that the dynamic of the film has also evolved as the series has progressed.

The much-awaited third season of the show will premier exclusively on Netflix on July 4, 2019.

