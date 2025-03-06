Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, recently surprised fans by revealing that her real name is Millie Bonnie Brown — a secret she had kept under wraps for years. The revelation came during a promotional interview, leaving even her co-star Chris Pratt astonished.

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, recently revealed that her real name is Millie Bonnie Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown, widely recognized for her role as Eleven in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, has captivated audiences since her debut. However, the actor recently surprised fans by revealing that her real name is not Millie Bobby Brown, but Millie Bonnie Brown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Co-Star’s Surprise Reaction

The revelation came during a promotional interview with Buzzfeed UK for her upcoming film The Electric State. Brown shared the story behind her stage name with a laugh, explaining that she adopted ‘Bobby’ as a tribute to her father, whose name is Bobby. “I just tweaked it for giggles,” she said, adding a touch of humor to the disclosure.

Chris Pratt, Brown’s co-star in The Electric State, appeared equally astonished by the news, mirroring the reaction of many fans. The lighthearted revelation added a personal dimension to the actor’s public persona.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Chapter in Personal Life of Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown

The 20-year-old star also recently marked a significant milestone in her personal life. In 2024, she married actor and model Jake Bongiovi. Following the marriage, Brown adopted her husband’s surname, now officially going by the name Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.

Besides The Electric State, Brown is set to reprise her role in the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things. The release date for the series finale is yet to be announced, keeping fans eagerly waiting for the show’s conclusion.

Millie Bobby Brown continues to make waves both on-screen and off, blending her rising career with personal milestones and heartfelt tributes to her loved ones.

Millie Bobby Brown Stuns Fans

The British actor has used her stage name since childhood, keeping her birth name a well-guarded secret even as she rose to fame. Until recently, only close friends and family knew her real identity.

Fans took to social media to express their shock, with one writing, “I feel like my whole life has been a lie.” Another quipped, “This is more shocking than anything in Stranger Things!”

Despite the revelation, Brown’s career remains on an upward trajectory. She stars as Michelle, a rebellious teen navigating a dystopian world with her robot companion, in The Electric State. Directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame, the Netflix sci-fi film is set to premiere on March 14.

Also Read: Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60