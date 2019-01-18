Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Panty on Wednesday walked the ramp for designer Rohit Bal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018, however, it was a stray dog that stole the limelight from both the actors. The dog gatecrashed the ramp looking for food and his endeavour made him the new social media star.

A street dog on Wednesday entered the ramp for designer Rohit Bal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018 and whatever happened after that won hearts on the Internet. While it was Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Panty who were expected to be the showstoppers could not beat the charm of a stray dog, who gatecrashed the fashion show. It did not only steal the limelight which belonged to Siddharth and Diana but also steals millions of hearts on several social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This dog has apparently proved the metaphor right that every dog has its day and it indeed had its day during the Rohit Bal’s fashion show. It not only caught the attention of people sitting in the audience but was also pampered by the models walking on the ramps. In the videos circulating on several social media platforms, the dog can be seen trolling for something on the ramp. It goes around the models catching their attention and finally, after organisers efforts, it finally agrees to leave the ramp. Here’s take a look at the videos of this cute little dog that has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

A soon as the video started surfacing on several social media platforms, the Netizens could not stop themselves from showering comments on the cuteness of this little dog. Social media users were seen drooling over the dog with their comments like:

He’s the real showstopper ! Such a loving dog! 🙂 — Swati Singh (@Swati2610) January 17, 2019

Thanks for patting the dog. He was so happy to be there. I hope someone adopted him. — Juliette Godoy (@Jujuliette) January 17, 2019

Dogs have a way of bringing out the good in people. He made the show even more exciting. So cute 😍 — Tarsha Spencer (@tarsha_nicole) January 17, 2019

He was the best model on the runway! 🐕 — Rosie ❤️s ⚖️ (@rosebudblues10) January 17, 2019

Way cuter than the models — Sherri Maddick (@sherrisjoy) January 18, 2019

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra and his upcoming ventures, the actor will be next seen opposite to Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. He is also working with Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in film Marjaavan.

