Stray Kids, SHINee's Taemin, and TXT Lead The Charge At Inaugural Asia Star Entertainer Awards: Full Lineup Revealed!

The inaugural Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) is set to commence with a captivating event at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Taecyeon from 2PM and Yuri from Girls’ Generation will lead as the hosts for the first-ever ceremony.

Newsen and @star1 magazine have jointly introduced this new awards show, aiming to recognize the innovative contributions of K-pop singers and other Asian artists who dominated the music industry in 2023.

Another exciting update concerning ASEA 2024 unveiled that actors Song Seung Heon and Jeon Yeo Been are slated to attend the upcoming ceremony. They will serve as presenters for the Daesang (Grand Prize) category. ASEA also announced that the Japanese streaming service U-Next and CS TBS broadcasting channel have been selected as exclusive distributors for the event. The live broadcast is scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm JST, as stated on INI’s official website.

The roster of performing artists was revealed in the following sequence: 1st lineup: THE BOYZ, STAYC and NiziU

2nd lineup: Day6, Billlie and Fantasy Boys

3rd lineup: Stray Kids

4th lineup: NCT WISH and TWS

5th lineup: J-pop group The Rampage from Exile Tribe and Creepy Nuts accompanied the announcement with the name of K-pop idol, SHINee’s Taemin.

6th lineup: Tomorrow X Together and J-pop group JO1 and INI

7th lineup: Treasure

Furthermore, the K-pop boy group ATBO is also featured on the official ASEA website as another performing artist.