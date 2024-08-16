‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Opens Better Than ‘Pathaan’

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has opened to a fantastic response at the box office despite clashing with ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The horror-comedy collected Rs 55.4 crore on the first day to emerge as the top choice to the audience.

‘Stree 2’ Opens Better Than ‘Pathaan’

Stree 2 has set the box office on fire and emerged the winner of the Independence Day clash. The Shraddha Kapoor-led film netted Rs 55.4 core on Thursday (August 15) to become the highest opener of 2024. It has also outperformed ‘Pathaan’, which earned Rs 55 crore on its opening day in 2023.

Interestingly, ‘Stree 2’ also earned nearly 9 crore through paid previews on Wednesday (August 14). It is doing exceptional business in urban markets. The performance is equally impressive in mass centres.

About ‘Stree 2’

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and revolves around the events that unfold when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, kidnaps “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and work her magic. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the flick. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 Stree.

‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’. This was Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor.

For Rajkummar Rao, this was his first release after the commercially unsuccessful ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The sports-drama saw him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.