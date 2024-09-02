‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Has A Terrific Third Sunday

According to Sacnilk, Stree 2 collected Rs 22 crore (nett) on its third Sunday. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 480 crore in India.

‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has emerged as a monster hit at the box office. Moreover, it’s showing no signs of slowing down. The film had a terrific third Sunday (September 1) and remained the top choice of the audience. It has completely overshadowed ‘Vedaa’ and the Akshay Kumar-led ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which released with it.

Stree 2 Has A Sensational Third Sunday

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, has emerged as the clear winner of the three-way Independence Day clash and is still going strong. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy collected Rs 22 crore (nett) on its third Sunday.

The film’s total collection stands at Rs 480 crore in India. It is doing well in mass pockets as well as urban markets. Additionally, it faced no competition as there weren’t any major Bollywood releases this week.

The film received positive reviews, which has worked in its favour.

What’s ‘Stree 2’ About?

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and focuses the events that transpire when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, kidnaps “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-fronted ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. It did well at the box office. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi, which underperformed at the box office and received negative reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.

