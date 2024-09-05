Stree 2’ remains the top choice of the audience despite the fact that it released three weeks ago. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy netted nearly Rs 5.5 crore at the Indian box office on Wednesday (September 4).

‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has emerged as a massive hit at the box office and impressed the audience. The film is till doing well despite having being in theatreas fot three weeks. It has completely sidelined Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on the same day.

‘Stree 2’ Nears The Rs 500 Crore Mark

Its total collection stands at Rs 497.8 crore. ‘Stree 2’ has done well in mass centres as well as the metros. Its success can be attributed to the fact that Stree, which released in 2018, enjoys a cult following.

About ‘Stree 2’

Set in Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’ focuses on the events that transpire when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, kidnaps “progressive” women to punish them. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-fronted ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. It did well at the box office. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi, which underperformed at the box office and received negative reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.