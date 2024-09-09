‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 11 Crore On Fourth Sunday

According to Sacnilk, 'Stree 2' continued its dream run on its fourth Sunday (September 8) and raked in Rs 10.75 crore at the box office.

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has emerged as a sensational blockbuster and received rave reviews from fans. The film refuses to slow down at the box office despite the fact that it was released over three weeks ago. ‘Stree 2’ is a horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik.

‘Stree 2’ Shines On Fourth Sunday

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has become a runaway hit at the box office. The film completely sidelined ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on the same day.

According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its fourth Sunday (September 8) and raked in Rs 10.75 crore at the box office. The film’s total collection stands at 527 crore. ‘Stree 2’ has clicked with the audience in mass pockets as well as urban centres.

About The Film

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and revolves around the events that unfold when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, kidnaps “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and save its people. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the flick. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first project with Ranbir Kapoor. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The sports-drama saw him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.

ALSO READ | Elton John Shares Update on ‘Distressing’ Eye Infection