Friday, September 13, 2024
‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 29: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 3 Crore On Fourth Thursday

Stree 2', starring Shraddha Kapoor, has emerged as the clear winner of the three-way Independence Day clash and is still the top choice of the masses.

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 29: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 3 Crore On Fourth Thursday

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has emerged as a sensational blockbuster at the box office. Moreover, it remains the top choice of the audience despite the fact that it released in theatres nearly a month ago. The film had a terrific fourth Thursday (September 12). It has completely overshadowed ‘Vedaa’ and the Akshay Kumar-led ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which opened in theatres on the same day.

‘Stree 2’ Has A Sensational Fourth Thursday

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, has emerged as the clear winner of the three-way Independence Day clash and is still the top choice of the masses. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy collected Rs 2.75 crore (nett) on Thursday (September 12). The film’s total collection stands at nearly Rs 540 crore in India. It is doing well in mass pockets as well as urban markets.

MUST READ | Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

The film received healthy reviews, which has worked in its favour.

What’s ‘Stree 2’ About?

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and centres on the events that transpire when Sarkata, a headless demon, kidnaps “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. . The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-fronted ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. It performed well at the box office. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which failed to live up to expectation at the box office and received underwhelming reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.

ALSO READ | Suki Waterhouse Reflects On Parenting And Her New Album At The 2024 VMAs

 

Tags:

Shraddha Kapoor stree 2 Stree 2 box office collection Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 29

