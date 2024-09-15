‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth Sunday

Home
Monday, September 16, 2024
According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its fifth Sunday (September 15) and raked in Rs 7 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 555 crore

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has emerged as a runaway hit and received rave reviews from critics. The film refuses to slow down at the box office despite the fact that it hit screens nearly a month ago. ‘Stree 2’ is a horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik.

‘Stree 2’ Shines On Fourth Sunday

‘Stree 2’, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has emerged as a bonafide blockbuster at the box office. The film has also completely sidelined ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on the same day.

According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its fifth Sunday (September 15) and raked in Rs 7 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 555 crore. ‘Stree 2’ has clicked with the audience in mass pockets as well as urban centres.

About The Film

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and revolves around the events that unfold when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, abducts “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and work her magic. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the flick. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The sports-drama saw him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. ‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is still playing in theatres.

