Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 35: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 Crore On Fifth Wednesday

According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its fifth Wednesday(September 18) and netted Rs 2 crore at the domestic box office.

‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has emerged as a runaway hit and received favourable reviews from critics. The film continues to mint money at the box office despite the fact that it opened in theatres over a month ago. ‘Stree 2’ is a horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik.

‘Stree 2’ Shines On Day 35

‘Stree 2’, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has emerged as a bonafide blockbuster at the box office. The film also completely overpowered ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on the same day.

According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its fifth Wednesday(September 18) and netted Rs 2 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s total collection stands at nearly 562 crore. Stree 2 appealed to the audience in mass pockets as well as urban centres.

About The Film

Set in Chanderi, Street 2 revolves around Sarkata, a headless monster, abducts “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and work her magic. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the flick. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a follow up to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-fronted ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which premiered in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The sports-drama saw him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and underperformed at the box office. ‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is still playing in theatres.

