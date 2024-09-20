Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its sixth Friday (September 20) and netted nearly Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office.

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has emerged as a runaway hit and received a thumbs up from critics. The film continues to mint money at the box office despite the fact that it was released over a month ago. ‘Stree 2’ is a horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik.

‘Stree 2’ Continues To Work Its Magic

‘Stree 2’, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has emerged as a sensational hit at the box office. The film has also completely overpowered Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on the same day.

MUST READ | Sabrina Carpenter To Star In ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its sixth Friday (September 20) and netted nearly Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 568.75 crore. ‘Stree 2’ appealed to the audience in mass pockets as well as urban centres, which is responsible for the long run.

About The Film

Set in Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’  centres on Sarkata, a headless monster, abducts “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and work her magic. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the flick. Varun reprises his role from Bhediya in the film. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a follow up to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.which premiered in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The sports-drama saw him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and did not do too well at the box office. ‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is doing well at the ticket window.

ALSO READ:  Photos | Diljit Dosanjh’s First Ever Concert In Paris Was A Memorable Affair

Filed under

Shraddha Kapoor stree 2 Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 37

Also Read

IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting Reveals Reason Behind Joining Punjab Kings As Head Coach

IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting Reveals Reason Behind Joining Punjab Kings As Head Coach

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Virat Kohli’s Test Average Falls To Eight-Year Low After Dismal Outing Against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli’s Test Average Falls To Eight-Year Low After Dismal Outing Against Bangladesh

IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Joins Rajasthan Royals As Batting Coach

IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Joins Rajasthan Royals As Batting Coach

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Entertainment

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Photos | Diljit Dosanjh’s First Ever Concert In Paris Was A Memorable Affair

Photos | Diljit Dosanjh’s First Ever Concert In Paris Was A Memorable Affair

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox