‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has emerged as a runaway hit and received a thumbs up from critics. The film continues to mint money at the box office despite the fact that it was released over a month ago. ‘Stree 2’ is a horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik.

‘Stree 2’ Continues To Work Its Magic

‘Stree 2’, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has emerged as a sensational hit at the box office. The film has also completely overpowered Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on the same day.

According to Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on its sixth Friday (September 20) and netted nearly Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 568.75 crore. ‘Stree 2’ appealed to the audience in mass pockets as well as urban centres, which is responsible for the long run.

About The Film

Set in Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’ centres on Sarkata, a headless monster, abducts “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and work her magic. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the flick. Varun reprises his role from Bhediya in the film. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a follow up to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.which premiered in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The sports-drama saw him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and did not do too well at the box office. ‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is doing well at the ticket window.