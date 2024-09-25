‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Stree 2, which hit screens on August 15, has set the box office on fire and emerged as a massive commercial success. The film also received rave reviews with critics praising the performances and comic elements. The positive word-of-mouth has helped Stree 2 stay strong even more than a month after its release.

Stree 2 Is Still Doing Well

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, remains the top choice of the target audience even weeks after hitting screens, According to Sacnilk, it netted Rs 1.25 crore on its sixth Tuesday (September 24). This figure is a bit lower than the Rs 1.35 crore it made on Monday(September 23). The total collection stands at Rs 580.25 crore.

‘Stree 2’ benefitted from the lacklustre response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’. The positive word-of-mouth also worked in its favour. Stree 2 is expected to earn some more money before the end of its run.

About The Film

Set in Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’ focuses on the events that take place when Sarkata, a headless demon, abducts “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe alongside Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which hit screens in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic comedy did well at the box office and received respectable reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which failed to live up to expectations at the box office and received underwhelming reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.