Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has exceeded all expectations at the box office and emerged as a smash hit. The film also received rave reviews with critics praising the performances and impressive presentation. The strong word-of-mouth has helped ‘Stree 2’ enjoy a long run at the ticket window.

‘Stree 2’ Nears The End Of Its Run

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is still raking in the moolah even though it has been in theatres for over a month. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy netted Rs 0.45 crore on its 50th day October 3). This figure is considerably lower than the Rs 1.8 crore it made on Wednesday (October 2). The total collection stands at Rs 591 crore

‘Stree 2’ benefitted from the dull response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-fronted ‘Vedaa’. The positive word-of-mouth also worked in its favour. Stree 2 is expected to earn some more money before its run comes to an end.

About The Film

‘Stree 2 is set in Chanderi and ’ focuses on the events that take place when Sarkata, a headless demon, abducts “modern” women to teach them a lesson. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe alongside Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-fronted ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which hit screens in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic comedy fared well at the box office and received favourable reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which bombed at the box office and received underwhelming negative reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is still playing in theatres.

MUST READ | What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

 

Shraddha Kapoor stree 2 Stree 2 box office collection Stree 2 Box Office Report Day 50

