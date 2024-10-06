‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 52: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has exceeded all expectations at the box office and emerged as a clean hit. The film also received rave reviews with critics praising the sincere performances and engaging storyline . The excellent word-of-mouth has helped ‘Stree 2’ enjoy a long run at the ticket window and overshadow its competition.

Stree 2 Shines Even On Day 52

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is still raking in the moolah even though it has been in theatres for nearly two months. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy netted Rs 0.85 crore on its 52nd day (October 5). This figure is slightly higher than the Rs 0.5 crore it earned on Thursday (October 4). The total collection stands at nearly Rs 593 crore.

‘Stree 2’ benefitted from the dull response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-fronted ‘Vedaa’. The positive word-of-mouth also worked in its favour. ‘Stree 2’ is set to earn some more money before the end of its run.

What’s The Film About?

‘Stree 2 is set in Chanderi and explores the events that take place when Sarkata, a headless demon, abducts “modern” women to teach them a lesson. The film’s cast is led by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. Directed by Amar Kaushik,. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-fronted ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic-comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which hit screens in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked the ‘Saaho’ star’s first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic comedy did well at the box office and received favourable reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which bombed at the box office and received negative reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is still playing in theatres.