Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 54: Witnesses A Drop Again

According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy netted Rs 0.40 crore on its 54th day (October 7). This figure is considerably lower than the Rs 1.5 crore it earned on Sunday (October 6).

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 54: Witnesses A Drop Again

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has exceeded all expectations at the box office and proved to be a bonafide blockbuster. The film also received rave reviews with critics lauding the sincere performances and engaging storyline . The fabulous word-of-mouth has helped ‘Stree 2’ enjoy a long run at the ticket window and overshadow its competition.

Stree 2 Slows Down Again

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is still raking in the moolah even though it has been in theatres for nearly two months. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy netted Rs 0.40 crore on its 54th day (October 7). This figure is considerably lower than the Rs 1.5 crore it earned on Sunday (October 6). The total collection stands at nearly Rs 595 crore.

‘Stree 2’ benefitted from the lacklustre response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-led actioner ‘Vedaa’. The positive word-of-mouth also worked in its favour. Stree 2 is set to rake in some more money before the end of its run.

What’s The Film About?

‘Stree 2’ takes place in Chanderi and follows the story of Sarkata, a headless demon who kidnaps “modern” women to teach them a lesson. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, with cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’ is part of Bollywood’s horror-comedy universe, which also features Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and Sharvari’s ‘Munjya’.

This marks Shraddha Kapoor’s first project since the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, released in 2023, which was directed by Luv Ranjan and was her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office and received positive reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release following the sports drama ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, which proved to be a critical and commercial failure.

MUST READ | TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies At 25 After Revealing Health Issues, Illness

 

Filed under

Shraddha Kapoor stree 2 Stree 2 box office collection Stree 2 Box Office Report Day 54

