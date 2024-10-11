Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

'Stree 2' Box Office Report Day 57: How Much Did Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earn?

According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 0.45 crore on its 57th day (October 10). This figure is roughly in the same range as the Rs 0.5 crore it earned on Wednesday (October 9).

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 57: How Much Did Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earn?

‘Stree 2’,which hit screens on August 15, has exceeded all expectations at the box office and proved to be a bonafide blockbuster. The film also received favorable reviews with critics giving a thumbs up to the sincere performances and engaging storyline . The excellent word-of-mouth helped ‘Stree 2’ enjoy a long run at the ticket window and despite releasing alongside ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’

Stree 2 Adds A Bit More To Its Tally

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is still raking in the moolah even though it has been in theatres for nearly two months and is already out on OTT. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 0.45 crore on its 57th day (October 10). This figure is roughly in the same range as the Rs 0.5 crore it earned on Wednesday (October 9). The total nett collection stands at nearly Rs 596.50 crore.

‘Stree 2’ benefitted from the dull response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham and Sharvar-led actioner ‘Vedaa’. The positive word-of-mouth also worked in its favour. Stree 2’s run is likely to formally end today (October 11) with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opening in theatres

What’s The Film About?

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and centers around Sarkata, a headless ghoul, who abducts “progressive” women to punish them. The cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, with guest appearances from Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel to the 2018 box office sensation ‘Stree’ is part of Bollywood’s horror-comedy franchise, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and Sharvari’s Munjya.

This marks Shraddha Kapoor’s first outing since the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, released in 2023, which was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office and received positive reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release following the sports drama’ Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, which proved to be a disappointment.

MUST READ | ‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film Is Off To A Flying Start

 

Filed under

Shraddha Kapoor stree 2 Stree 2 Box Office Report Day 57
