Stree 2: Sequel of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree will reportedly go on floors next year. The film is currently in its scripting stage and will explain the climax of Stree. The film will feature the same cast and is predicted to entertain the audience more than the first series.

Stree 2: Comedy-horror film Stree was among the surprises that hit in the year 2018. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles and impressed the fans as well as critics due to its unique genre. Apart from the lead actors, the film also featured Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. Recently, the reports revealed that the makers of Stree have decided to make a sequel to the film Stree 2.

Reports suggest that the film will go on floors in the next year with the same cast. Currently, the film is in its scripting stage. A source revealed that there are many ideas for the sequel as the expectations of the fans are also to the fullest so the entire team is currently gearing up for the film as they have to deliver their best.

The producer of the film Dinesh Vijan revealed that Stree 2 will reveal and complete the climax of Stree which left the audience confused. He quoted that the last two shots will be explained in the following part and various new elements will also be added. Not only this, but the film will also narrate the backstory of Shraddha Kapoor. It is predicted that the film will reveal hidden facts of Stree.

Talking about the first part, the film was produced with the budget o Rs 23 to Rs 24 crore, however, it emerged as one of the commercial success as it earned Rs 180 crore overall. The lead actor Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s role in the film was well appreciated, which also lend them various nominations with various awards like Best Film, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will also appear in Remo D’ Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. Reports reveal that after Punjab and London schedules, the team will head to Dubai for the third schedule. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza and will hit the silver screens on November 8, 2019.

