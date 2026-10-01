Stree 3 Confirmed For 2028: Dinesh Vijan Reveals Release Window, Amar Kaushik Has Finished The Script

The wait for Stree 3 just got a little longer, but there is finally an official update. Producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that the third instalment of the popular horror-comedy franchise will arrive in 2028, putting an end to months of speculation around the film’s future.

Vijan made the announcement at FICCI Frames 2026, where he appeared alongside Rajkummar Rao. While an exact release date has not been locked, the producer suggested that Stree 3 could become an Independence Day or Christmas release in 2028.

That means fans may have to wait until one of the biggest theatrical windows of 2028 to return to Chanderi.

Amar Kaushik Has Finished Writing Stree 3

There is another significant update behind the scenes. Director Amar Kaushik has completed the script for Stree 3. Vijan made it clear that he was reluctant to reveal more about the story, warning that the film’s biggest surprises are being kept under wraps.

“Everything you’ve loved about it, you’ll get it but where it starts and where it ends, will be a complete revelation,” Vijan said, according to reports. He also urged audiences to forget their existing theories about where the franchise could go next, suggesting that the third film could take an unexpected route.

Why Is Stree 3 Taking So Long?

The delay is closely linked to Kaushik’s schedule. Before returning to the Stree franchise, the filmmaker is set to direct Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal and based on the story of Bhagwan Parshuram.

According to Vijan, Mahavatar is scheduled to begin filming in early 2027, with Stree 3 expected to go on floors towards the end of 2027. This also explains why the previously discussed release timeline has shifted. Stree 3 had earlier been associated with an August 2027 release, but the makers have now pushed the film to 2028.

Stree 3: Will Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Return?

The franchise began with Stree in 2018, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree 2 followed in 2024 and expanded the interconnected horror-comedy universe created by Maddock Films.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to return for the third film, although the makers have not revealed the complete cast or storyline yet. Akshay Kumar’s character, introduced in Stree 2, is also expected to remain part of the larger universe, but details about his role in the third film have not been officially disclosed.

For now, the biggest takeaway is simple: Stree 3 is happening, the script is ready, and 2028 is the year when the franchise returns.