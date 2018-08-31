Stree box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has finally hit the silver screen on August 31 is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on opening day. Stree is a horror comedy which has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and has been bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru.

The wait is finally over! Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree has finally hit the silver screens today. The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik while Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru have bankrolled the film. For the very first time, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be sharing the screen space together. Rajkummar Rao is mostly seen experimenting with his roles while it is going to be something really new for Shraddha and her fans. Coming to the box office collections for the day 1, the early predictions have observed that the film will make around Rs 4 crore on its first day.

Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree also features Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Meanwhile, the film will be clashing with Dharmendra and sons’ starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office. Not to forget, Gold and Satyamev Jayate, which are also giving a tough competition to the newly released by attracting a huge crowd for the past two weeks.

Check out the LIVE updates of Stree box office collection here:

Live Blog

