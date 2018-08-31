The wait is finally over! Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree has finally hit the silver screens today. The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik while Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru have bankrolled the film. For the very first time, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be sharing the screen space together. Rajkummar Rao is mostly seen experimenting with his roles while it is going to be something really new for Shraddha and her fans. Coming to the box office collections for the day 1, the early predictions have observed that the film will make around Rs 4 crore on its first day.
Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree also features Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Meanwhile, the film will be clashing with Dharmendra and sons’ starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office. Not to forget, Gold and Satyamev Jayate, which are also giving a tough competition to the newly released by attracting a huge crowd for the past two weeks.
One of the best evenings at the movies with the superlative #Stree baap timing by @RajkummarRao @Aparshakti @nowitsabhi @TripathiiPankaj @ShraddhaKapoor cracking you perfect debut by @amarkaushik super script by @rajndk @krishdk ❤️d the dialogues by @Sumitaroraa 1/2— Suparn S Varma (@Suparn) August 31, 2018
Interval of #Stree ...what a love story!!! Lajaavab writing ...loving it!!— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 30, 2018
It’s so good to see horror comedy done right in a Hindi film. Congratulations to the entire team of #Stree @amarkaushik #Dinoo @RajkummarRao #AbhishekBanerjee @Aparshakti #PankajTripathi @ShraddhaKapoor 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 go watch it for a good laugh with a tinge of spook!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2018
Finished watching #Stree It has everything what one expect from a Film to enjoy 2 hrs in theatre. I bet you won't find a Single Negative review of #Stree This one is Winner all the way. Amar Kaushik has done it. Full review soon. 7/10* pic.twitter.com/qfMl1HrkyQ— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) August 30, 2018